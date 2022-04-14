New case of high-path avian influenza recorded in Devon

A new case of highly-pathogenic bird flu has been confirmed in Devon, bringing the recorded total to over 90 cases in England alone.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza of the H5N1 subtype was confirmed at a second premises near Tedburn St Mary on Wednesday (13 April), Defra said.

All birds on the infected premises will be humanely culled, and a 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone was put in place around the site.

In England alone, there have been 92 cases of highly-pathogenic avian influenza since late October 2021, the start of the winter bird flu season.

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss has urged farmers and backyard keepers to continue to implement biosecurity measures.

"We have taken swift action to limit the spread of the disease including by introducing housing measures.

"Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, you must take action now to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease."

She added: "The avian flu outbreak has not gone away and implementing scrupulous biosecurity remains absolutely critical.

"You must continue to regularly clean and disinfect your footwear and clothes before entering enclosures, stop your birds mixing with any wild birds and only allow visitors that are strictly necessary.

"It is your actions that will help keep your birds safe."