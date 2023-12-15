New cases of bluetongue in Kent brings total number to 14

Farmers are being told to remain vigilant after a further three cases of bluetongue in cattle were identified in Kent, bringing the total number to fourteen.

The UK’s chief veterinary officer has urged farmers to remain vigilant for bluetongue serotype 3 after the disease was found in the Sandwich Bay area in Kent.

There is currently a wide temporary control zone (TCZ) in Kent following the initial outbreak of the virus in November, the UK's first case since 2007.

Last week, a case of bluetongue was detected in sheep in Norfolk, marking a leap in the virus since it was first detected. There is currently a TCZ in Norfolk.

Defra said in its latest update: "Following active surveillance in the north-east Kent TCZ, a further 3 cases of bluetongue in cattle have been identified on a holding in the Sandwich Bay area.

"The holding is situated in the existing TCZ. All three animals will be humanely culled to minimise the risk of onward transmission.

"The TCZ is not being extended and movement restrictions continue to apply to cattle, sheep and other ruminants in the zone."

The latest development brings the total number of cases to 14 on seven different farms.

Defra said there is still no evidence that bluetongue virus is circulating in Britain, however, surveillance is ongoing.

The virus is usually transmitted by midge bites and affects cows, goats, sheep and other camelids such as llamas.

Midges are most active between April and November and not all susceptible animals show immediate, or any, signs of contracting the virus.

Impacts on susceptible animals can vary greatly – some show no symptoms or effects at all while for others it can cause productivity issues such as reduced milk yield, while in the most severe cases can be fatal for infected animals.

Christine Middlemiss, the UK’s chief veterinary officer, has urged farmers to remain vigilant for bluetongue virus following the latest news.

“Bluetongue does not pose a threat to human health or food safety, but the disease can impact livestock farms, and cause productivity issues," she said.

“This detection is an example of our robust disease surveillance procedures in action and it is also a clear reminder for farmers that the disease remains a threat, despite coming towards the end of the midge activity season.

“Farmers must remain vigilant and report any suspicions to APHA.”

BTV is a notifiable disease. Suspicion of BTV in animals in England must be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency on 03000 200 301.

Farmers in and around the TCZ can also call Ruminant Health & Welfare's (RH&W) bluetongue hotline on 024 7771 0386 for advice.

Bluetongue does not affect people or food safety.