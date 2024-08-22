New controls on meat and dairy due to 'very damaging' sheep virus

Strict new controls suspending personal imports of certain meat, cheese and milk products have been announced to safeguard against outbreaks of peste des petits ruminants (PPR).

The government has today announced the stricter rules following recent outbreaks in mainland Europe - a highly contagious disease affecting goats and sheep.

While PPR does not pose a risk to human health, any outbreak in the UK could be 'very damaging' to the farming industry, Defra said.

Hundreds of thousands of sheep and goats have already been killed by the virus in Romania alone.

The commercial import of certain commodities is already restricted to prevent the spread of PPR into Britain, but new controls are now in force in England and Wales, with Scotland soon to follow.

They strengthen the requirements for bringing sheep and goat meat and milk into Britain from the EU, European Free Trade Association states, Greenland and Faroe Islands.

It will no longer be permitted to bring unpackaged sheep and goat meat and meat products, or sheep and goat milk and milk products, from these areas.

Additionally, commercially produced and packaged sheep and goat milk and milk products are not permitted from Greece or Romania.

Defra said these measures will remain in place until PPR no longer presents a risk to GB through the import of those products.

UK Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer Ele Brown said the virus poses no risks to humans, but causes severe illness in sheep and goats.

"An outbreak in the UK would lead to animal suffering and be very damaging for our farming and livestock industry," she warned.

“Everyone can do their bit to help stop animal diseases spreading to this country by simply not bringing unpackaged meat, cheese and milk on to our shores.”

How can I help?

Defra said everyone can help to stop the spread of PPR to the UK by doing the following:

• If you are visiting PPR-affected countries, do not bring any sheep or goat products back to the UK.

• If you are visiting EU or EFTA countries not affected by PPR, you must not bring back sheep or goat products unless commercially produced and packaged to EU standards.

• Dispose of any leftovers or food waste in secure bins that sheep, goats, or wildlife cannot access.

• Farmers, the public and members of the food industry should practice high biosecurity standards, including never feeding catering waste, kitchen scraps or meat or milk products to sheep and goats, which is illegal and can spread the disease.