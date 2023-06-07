New dairy strategy launched to help sector make welfare progress by 2028

A new dairy strategy consisting of six key areas to improve cattle welfare has launched, with farmers being urged to help progress the issue by 2028.

Dairy farmers, vets and industry professionals have collaborated through Ruminant Health & Welfare (RH&W) to create the refreshed strategy for 2023-2028.

It is an update of a previous strategy aimed at improving the welfare of the national dairy herd.

RH&W facilitates and creates welfare strategies for the whole UK ruminant sector, with the body confirming that sheep and beef cattle ones will follow.

The six strategic goals in the dairy strategy are:

• Thriving cows – ensuring all dairy animals are bred, reared and cared for to thrive in all systems

• Healthy feet – ensuring a proactive lameness management plan is in place on every UK dairy farm

• Comfortable cows – maximising cow comfort in housing and at pasture

• Appropriately nourished cows – ensuring a healthy body condition throughout the year

• Healthy udders – continued improvements to udder health to reduce cases of mastitis

• Positive welfare – moving towards ‘positive welfare’ by providing an environment that allows animals to exhibit normal behaviours such as curiosity or play

RH&W vice-chairman, Gwyn Jones said the industry’s shared vision was for the UK dairy industry to demonstrate evidence-based progress in six key areas of cattle welfare by 2028.

“Ability to provide evidence of progress will assist in maintaining UK status as a global leader in dairy cattle welfare; helping us compete with our international players.”

Mr Jones said RH&W would support the industry to make progress in these six key areas, as research has shown the public expects the delivery of good welfare as well as good health.

“To enable the UK dairy industry to compete internationally, the sector will need to be able to provide evidence of progress on welfare," he added.

"By doing so across the four nations, the UK will be positively differentiated from other countries.”

RH&W steering group member and animal welfare scientist at AHDB, Dr Jenny Gibbons, said the levy board had committed to helping the industry publish an annual progress report.

The report will capture data evidencing the outcomes achieved by the strategy’s stakeholders, showing the actions taken annually to achieve the six welfare goals.

Dr Gibbons said: “These actions will be reported by groups of key industry stakeholders working together to gather evidence of industry achievements and progress on the six goals.”

Mr Jones added that the wider industry - from government officials and assurance scheme providers to dairy farmers and processors - must now work together to support progress.

“The UK must ensure standards deliver excellent welfare, providing a solid platform for UK supply chains to build on in the future.”