New data shows increase in bTB infections in Wales

The Welsh government's bovine TB eradication strategy is not stemming the disease, Senedd Conservatives have warned, as new data shows an increase in infections and slaughtered cattle.

In the 12 months to September 2021, there were 664 new herd incidents reported in Wales, an 8% increase on the previous year, when there were 617 new incidents.

The Welsh government's figures also show that 10,551 cattle were slaughtered due to bTB control, a 4% rise on the previous 12 months, when 10,124 cattle were slaughtered.

It comes after the Welsh government last month unveiled a 12-week consultation on a new disease eradication strategy for Wales.

It includes new plans for the TB testing programme to help reduce the risk of the disease's spread, such as testing protocols in relation to the pre-movement test.

Proposals also look at informed purchasing and its aim to encourage farmers to provide TB information about cattle they wish to sell and for keepers to make wise purchasing decisions.

The Welsh government is also seeking to change payments for cattle slaughtered as a result of TB, by introducing table valuations instead of individual valuations.

But the Senedd Conservatives said the strategy was a 'rehash' of previous plans, which instead needed to 'beef up' to deliver quicker results for farmers and livestock.

Welsh Conservatives are calling for a new bovine TB testing regime to be put in place, and for this to be paired with the expansion of the existing compensation scheme.

Shadow Rural Affairs Minister, Samuel Kurtz said that with over 10,000 cattle a year slaughtered, the new figures provided 'little comfort' to farmers.

He slammed the Welsh government for 'persistently failing' to tackle the disease. “It is little wonder then that hundreds of thousands of cattle have been slaughtered.

"Wildlife continue to suffer from this horrific disease and farmers deal with the mental anguish from Welsh government policy failures.

“We know that a bovine TB vaccine for cattle is still at least half a decade away, so accurate testing is the key to tackling the spread."