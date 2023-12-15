New Defra review seeks to boost fairness in fresh produce sector

A new government review is set to look at the fairness of contracts between farmers and purchasers in the fresh produce supply chain.

The review seeks to improve fairness in the sector to ensure farmers and growers receive a fair price for their products.

Views are needed from growers on issues including the fairness of contracts and how supply chain data can be used to support transparency in the negotiation process.

The horticulture industry is a vital part of the UK’s food supply chain, contributing £3.3 billion to the British economy in 2022.

It grows more than 3 million tonnes of over 300 different fruit and vegetable crops domestically.

However, the sector has faced a number of challenges in recent years including increased energy, fuel and labour costs which have raised concerns about the fairness of the UK supply chain.

It builds upon a series of reviews that have taken place, or are currently underway, to improve fairness in the pork, dairy and egg supply chains.

Announcing the review, Defra Secretary Steve Barclay said: "I’m committed to backing British farmers and growers, and it’s only right that producers should be paid a fair price.

"This review will help ensure that is the case, as well as delivering on our commitments from the Farm to Fork Summit to provide greater stability and resilience for the fresh produce sector."

The government's review will gather evidence about how contractual arrangements in the fresh produce sector currently function.

It will look at whether there is a need for further legislation to oversee the relationship between producers and purchasers, and whether the supply chain can be made more transparent.

The review, open for farmers and growers to respond, will run for 10 weeks until 22 February 2024.