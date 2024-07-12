New Defra team urged to boost UK's dwindling abattoir network

The new government has been urged by rural campaigners to maintain the progress on action to reverse the decline of the UK's local abattoir network.

Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) has called on the new Defra ministers to announce 'considered and robust support' for small, family-run abattoirs.

For livestock farmers, access to a local abattoirs is a major priority, but numbers of them have declined significantly in recent years.

Rising distances and journey costs have made some family-run abattoirs unviable.

According to the most recent estimates, there are only roughly 50 small abattoirs left in England, Wales and Scotland.

With each closure, campaigners warn that farmers are forced to go further afield, putting pressure on remaining abattoirs trying to accommodate increasing numbers.

High on the agenda for the new Labour government must be action to boost take-up of the Small Abattoir Fund, introduced by the previous government last December, RBST said.

“The scheme should be reviewed as a matter of urgency to ensure it is fully accessible by those abattoir owners it is designed to help," said the body's chief executive, Christopher Price.

He added that many of them did not have the cash flow to afford significant up-front costs, and many lacked farmers' practical experience of filling in Rural Payment Agency paperwork.

The rural campaigning group has also urged the new Defra team to ensure a quick roll-out of the £3 million investment in new abattoirs announced in May.

Mr Price said: "There are now many parts of the country entirely lacking a local abattoir and if sustainable livestock farming is going to survive in those areas, this loss must be reversed urgently."

He added that ministers should continue to press the EU to agree to similar 'lighter touch' regulation for UK smaller abattoirs that is seen in much of mainland Europe.

"Post Brexit, we need specific permission from the EU if we are to continue to trade with Europe," he said.

The closure of the only small abattoir in the Yorkshire Dales 'spells disaster' for the rural community, landscape and local food, campaigners warned earlier this year.

McIntyre Meats shut down for good on 27 March after 23 years in business, serving 1,800 customers representing a range of businesses.

The family-run firm, which was located in ex-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s own constituency in Wensleydale, cited low returns for its reason to close down.

McIntyre Meats customer Graham Bottley said the closure of the abattoir would have a significant knock on effect on his small business.

"I use the abattoir to kill my mutton wethers that I supply direct to customers," he said, "The mutton is popular and ships all around the country.

"Without a local abattoir, that element of my business would be far more difficult and I may be forced to stop doing that entirely."