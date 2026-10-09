New DNA tools could speed up sheep flock improvement

New AHDB Signet genomic breeding values will help sheep farmers identify promising young rams sooner

Sheep breeders can now identify promising young rams earlier, thanks to updated genomic breeding values designed to accelerate flock improvement.

Introduced by AHDB Signet, the latest evaluations cover six maternal breeds: Lleyn, Exlana, Wiltshire Horn, Romney, Easycare and Wool Shedding Composite.

By combining DNA information with performance records, the system provides more reliable predictions of an animal's genetic potential, helping farmers make breeding decisions with greater confidence.

The development could allow producers to use young rams sooner, shorten generation intervals and increase the rate of genetic improvement within their flocks.

More than 28,000 genotypes have been used in the evaluation, drawing on levy-funded work and collaborations with breeders, breed societies and research programmes.

These include Breed for CH4nge and the Welsh Sheep Genetics Programme, which have contributed to the development of the genomic evaluations.

One of the main benefits is the ability to assess young animals before extensive performance records become available, providing breeders with more dependable information when selecting replacements.

Samuel Boon, AHDB Senior Animal Breeding Manager at Signet, said: “Being able to predict how a ram’s daughters will perform before they enter the breeding flock is a major advantage for maternal breeding programmes.”

He explained that genomic assessments go beyond individual gene tests, such as those used to identify scrapie resistance, by providing a broader picture of an animal's genetic potential.

Boon added: “They should become a key part of breeding programmes seeking faster, more reliable genetic improvement.”

Alongside improving breeding predictions, the DNA-based evaluations can help verify parentage, strengthen pedigree accuracy and support more reliable comparisons between flocks.

This is particularly valuable for traits such as milk production and longevity, which can be difficult, expensive or time-consuming to measure.

The technology also improves the accuracy of breeding values for sheep with established performance records, while providing a stronger starting point for young or previously unrecorded animals.

The update builds on Signet's wider rollout of genomic breeding values, following their introduction for hill sheep in 2023 and terminal sire breeds in 2024.

Signet currently evaluates around 35,000 lambs from maternal breeds annually, with genomic information also being collected from Bluefaced Leicester, Charmoise Hill and Roussin sheep to support their potential inclusion in future assessments.