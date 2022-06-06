New e-learning platform for farmers looking to improve marketing

A new UK-wide e-learning platform specifically for farmers and rural businesses focused on marketing to the end consumer is set to launch next week.

Mission.AG will offer marketing education resources developed specifically for farming businesses to support and develop their offerings and sales.

The free-to-access online platform will include webinars, guides and educational materials.

There will also be a forum where businesses can share marketing best practice, ideas, industry knowledge and experience.

Mission.AG is an idea developed from the success of the Mission4Milk campaign, which was ran by agricultural digital marketing agency Hillsgreen in 2019 to improve the way milk is marketed.

Andy Venables, managing director of Hillsgreen, said more farms and rural businesses were diversifying and looking for ways to open up new revenue streams.

"It’s not surprising given the challenging circumstances we’re currently facing," Mr Venables said, pointing to a record levels of 'agflation' impacting the sector currently.

"People want full control of farmgate prices and direct sale opportunities. All we need is for the industry to be well equipped with the correct tools and knowledge and this is what Mission.AG aims to do."

He added: “With so much opportunity for growth, an increasing number of younger generational farming businesses and new farmers entering the market, we want to close the gap that exists in the industry’s marketing and digital skills.

"If you look at industries such as insurance, personal finance, fashion, travel and ultimately, a lot of non-food retail, they utilise technology and digital platforms very well.

"There is no reason that farming and the food production sector – down to the smallest dairy farms, arable farms and egg producers - can’t have the same innovation and success."

Mission.AG will officially launch at Cereals 2022, the arable farming event taking place in Cambridgeshire on 8-9 June.

After this, businesses will be able to sign-up for free at www.mission.ag and begin to access the services which will be regularly rolled out.