New farm TV series 'Born Mucky' to air next year

Born Mucky, a new agricultural TV series looking at British farming, will air on Quest in 2020

A new television series that aims to capture the reality of life for modern British farmers is to air next year.

'Born Mucky' will explore the 'resilience and commitment required to keep farms thriving'.

It has been commissioned by Quest, a free-to-air channel owned by Discovery, and will be a ten episode series.

Treflach Farm in Shropshire, Wye Farm in Herefordshire, and Village Farm in Peterborough are the farms featured in the new series.







The multi-narrative episodes will explore the industry as a whole and will capture the work done by farming families across the seasons.

Simon Downing, SVP, Head of Factual and Sport, Discovery UK said: “Our audiences love programmes that celebrate British industry, culture and craftsmanship.

“Born Mucky shines a light on an oft-overlooked part of British life, and the people who worked tirelessly to make a living off the land.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to welcome Born Mucky to Quest; and deliver our audiences more inspiring British content.”

The programme is produced by BAFTA winning producers CTVC.

CEO of the company, Caroline Matthews said: “Britain’s bucolic countryside is a source of national pride and fascination, but behind the hedgerows farm life is filled with constant challenges, hope and hard work.

“With men, machines and plenty of mud, we are thrilled to be bringing agricultural programming to Discovery’s Quest.”