New five-year calf strategy aims to transform UK dairy-beef sector

Britain’s dairy-beef sector has unveiled a new five-year strategy to ensure every calf is bred, reared and marketed with clear purpose and high welfare standards.

The GB Calf Strategy 2025–2030 sets out industry-wide goals on genetics, rearing standards and routes to market, aiming to build a more sustainable and profitable future for beef and dairy farmers

Developed by AHDB, Innovation for Agriculture, the NFU and Ruminant Health and Welfare, the plan builds on the earlier 2020–2023 strategy and reflects input from farmers, vets, processors and retailers

It challenges the sector to give every calf the right genetics, the right start and the right route — principles that form the backbone of the new strategy.

Sarah Tomlinson, lead veterinary science expert at AHDB, said: “This new five-year strategy marks the next chapter for the industry, builds on the success of the outcomes already delivered and brings us all together for a shared vision.

“To reach its potential, we all believe that every calf born in Great Britain should have the right genetics, the right start, and the right route, as this will be critical in enabling thriving, sustainable and high-welfare beef and dairy industries.”

RH&W Chairman Gwyn Jones highlighted the scale of change in recent years: “Since 2014, dairy-beef calf registrations have risen by 74%.

"In 2024, dairy-beef made up 37% of prime age cattle slaughtered which is a clear sign of the sector’s commitment to rear every calf with purpose as part of an integrated supply chain.”

Three themes

The strategy is based around three core areas: Right Calf, Right Start and Right Route.

Right Calf focuses on breeding for purpose. AHDB’s Harriet Bunning said: “When a calf is bred with a clear purpose, it’s far more likely to enjoy good health, welfare and environmental outcomes.”

Right Start highlights consistent rearing standards. Holly Shearman of Innovation for Agriculture said: “We know that early-life care shapes a calf’s future … our aim is to create a consistent approach that works in the real world but is rooted in science-led best practice.”

Right Route emphasises fair access to markets. NFU livestock adviser Phoebe Traquair said: “Having a functioning and fair route to market that supports calf, and subsequent cattle, supply chains is essential for animal welfare, sustainability and profitability.”

Organisers say the strategy is designed to strengthen genetics, welfare and market resilience, helping build a sustainable future for Britain’s beef and dairy sectors.