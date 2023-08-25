New fund aims to help improve livestock health in Scotland

New funding to help improve the health and welfare of cattle and sheep is now available for Scottish farmers and crofters.

Up to £1,250 is available per farm over a period of two years, to support a review of a flock or herd, the Scottish government confirmed.

The fund will also help farmers consider health and welfare interventions that improve performance.

Any farm that has an active Business Reference Number, is Rural Payments and Services online registered, and has a flock/herd number can undertake up to two interventions in each scheme year of the programme.

Each intervention will attract a standard payment of £250, and with the first claim, a further £250 is provided to cover personal development.

In addition, funding in 2023-24 will be provided to help increase the provision of Official Veterinarians across Scotland.

OVs undertake a range of statutory duties on behalf of Scottish Ministers, including tuberculin testing and the investigation of notifiable animal diseases.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “This new animal health and welfare payment is one of the first steps in this process and will reward farmers who take an active role in improving the health and welfare of the animals they keep.

“Official Veterinarians also play an important role in improving the health and welfare of our national herd, through Tuberculin Testing and the investigation of notifiable animal diseases.

"That’s why we’re providing more funding this year to help increase this important provision across the country.”