New funding to help Welsh farmers reach compliance with NVZ rules

Two funding schemes worth £20m have been announced to help Welsh farmers reach compliance with the controversial nitrate vulnerable zone (NVZ) regulations.

The funding has been committed for two schemes to support farmers with the new Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations, first announced in 2021.

The Nutrient Management Investment Scheme and the Small Grants – Yard Coverings scheme will open shortly, the Welsh government said today (29 April).

The package of measures aim to help Welsh farmers in the deployment of the regulations in a bid to improve water and air quality.

However, many farmers fear the Welsh government’s stricter regulations will jeopardise businesses, as well as the wider rural economy.

Both grant schemes are designed to enable farmers to address nutrient management and storage.

They will provide support for additional slurry storage capacity and/or prevent rainwater entering slurry stores to reduce storage capacity requirement.

The support has been increased to provide a maximum 50% contribution towards certain project costs.

Huw Irranca-Davies, Wales' Rural Affairs Secretary, said: "The funding will support farmers to reach compliance with our Agricultural Pollution Regulations which will help improve water quality in our rivers and their tributaries.

“I would encourage applicants to consider potential investments prior to application windows opening and where appropriate, engage with local planning authorities.

"Planning and SuDS applications should be submitted as soon as possible; doing this work in advance of an application window does not affect your eligibility to apply.”