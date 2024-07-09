New government appoints Daniel Zeichner as farming minister

Daniel Zeichner has been appointed Defra's new farming minister by Sir Keir Starmer's new government.

The MP for Cambridge had been Shadow Minister since January 2020, and before that Shadow Transport Minister.

Labour describes Mr Zeichner as “a life-long environmentalist, with an enduring interest in agriculture and food issues”.

Daniel Zeichner MP @DanielZeichner has been appointed Minister of State in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. pic.twitter.com/7CgGJodFCD — Defra UK (@DefraGovUK) July 8, 2024

A passionate pro-Europe campaigner, he voted to keep the United Kingdom within the European Union during the 2016 referendum.

Mr Zeichner joins Steve Reed at Defra, who was appointed to be the new Secretary of State at the department.