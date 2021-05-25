New grant offer for farmers looking to plant woodland

Farmers and landowners are set to gain more support to plant woodland under the government's new England Woodland Creation Offer.

The grant offer, which will open to applications in late spring, will support the creation of over 10,000 hectares of new woodland over its lifetime.

It will focus funding predominantly on planting native broadleaf woodlands at a large scale, but also supporting well-designed majority conifer and mixed woodlands.

The EWCO will support projects at different scales, from a minimum size woodland of just 1 hectare per application and 0.1 hectare per block.

It will provide extra incentive for the creation of new broadleaves woodlands, especially those which extend existing priority woodlands, benefit water habitats, or provide access to the public.

The grant offer will cover the capital costs of establishing the woodland, alongside annual maintenance payments for 10 years.

It will also issue payments toward recreational infrastructure, such as paths and picnic benches.

The offer is being administered by the Forestry Commission and funded through the Nature for Climate Fund.

The Forestry Commission said: "Trees are at the forefront of the government’s plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, to help to bend the curve of biodiversity loss and to create thousands of green jobs.

"EWCO is an inclusive and flexible offer of grant that replaces the Woodland Carbon Fund, which closed for applications in March 2021.

"This grant is one of a suite of new FC initiatives to support woodland creation and tree planting across England."