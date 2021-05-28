New grants for farmers to take action against tree pests

Land managers – including farmers – will be provided government grants to take action against tree pests and diseases which attack woodlands.

Owners and managers of trees and woodlands in England are being encouraged to take part in the pilot of the Tree Health Scheme, starting in August.

The scheme's measures will include biosecure felling and treatment of diseased or infested trees.

It will also support the restocking and maintenance of newly re-planted trees following a pest or disease outbreak.

The pilot will last for three years and, following testing and final revisions, the new scheme will fully roll out in 2024, Defra has confirmed.

Details of the pilot will be published in the summer ahead of applications opening at the end of August 2021.

As set out in the Agricultural Transition Plan, the new scheme will expand upon the current support available via the Countryside Stewardship Tree Health grants.

Prof Nicola Spence, the UK’s chief plant health officer said: “Trees provide huge benefits to our economy, society and the environment.

"I hope all those who are eligible will apply to the pilot this summer, they will play a critical role in supporting the design of future policies for the benefit of both our environment and valuable industries.”

The pilot will be looking to trial new elements of the future scheme through 100 agreements with woodland owners and land managers in the South East, the North West and West Midlands.

Applicants will need to have an eligible tree pest or disease confirmed on their land by the Forestry Commission, which will run the scheme.

Forestry Commission Chair Sir William Worsley urged eligible land owners and farmers to look into applying to take part in the pilot.

"A healthy treescape is crucial to ensure that we leave our environment in a better state for future generations and for us to reaching our net zero by 2050 goals.

"Trees are central to the government’s plans to achieve this and participation in this new scheme is a significant step towards achieving these ambitions.”

The pilot will work alongside the existing Countryside Stewardship Woodland Tree Health grants, which will continue to be on offer until 2024 when the new scheme will be adopted.