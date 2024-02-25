New grants to improve productivity, slurry and animal health open soon

Farmers will soon be able to apply for a grant through the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund (FETF) to help boost productivity, slurry management and animal welfare.

Defra has released new guidance and information on the competitive fund, with the department saying confirming that applications will open soon.

Successful applicants can receive a grant of up to £50,000 towards productivity and slurry items, and up to £25,000 for animal welfare items.

This means that farmers could receive up to £125,000 in total towards the purchase of new equipment and technology, with dozens of new items included in the next round.

Defra said in its latest update on the FETF: "New for 2024, the fund is now split into 3 separate grants: productivity, slurry and animal health and welfare equipment.

"We have increased the maximum grant amounts for productivity and slurry, so you can now apply for up to £50,000 for each of these themes.

"The maximum grant amount for animal health and welfare remains at £25,000."

Further to these improvements, Defra has also increased the grant amount available for most items from last year.

"This year there will be multiple application windows. We'll let you know when these are open for applications," the department explained.

There will be 85 different items of productivity equipment, and farmers can apply for a grant towards the cost of any of these items.

Productivity equipment for the round includes new items such as tractor powered electric desiccator for weed and plant control and drones for spraying whitewash on to glasshouses.

Popular items that continue to be eligible for a grant include a robotic drill and guided hoe, inter row hoes and weeders, camera guided inter row sprayers and rainwater harvesting tanks.

For slurry, there will be 17 different items of equipment to help farmers improve the collection and spreading of slurry.

And there will be more than 130 animal health and welfare items available in 2024, including 29 new items.

Defra said: "Applications will open soon. We'll blog when you can apply so, subscribe to the Farming blog to receive a reminder on the day.

"Our team will host a webinar on 12 March 2024. You will be able to put your questions to policy leads during this session. Register to attend the webinar."