New group formed to tackle sheep and cattle health issues

The new group will prioritise the UK's animal health status post-Brexit

A new group is being formed to tackle sheep and cattle health issues following a positive response from the industry.

The formation of the Ruminant Health and Welfare Group (RHWG) aims to deliver a more coordinated approach to tackling health and welfare issues.

The recruitment of a chairman will now proceed with an intention to have the first meeting sometime in April 2020.

NFU Vice President Stuart Roberts said the group's formation comes as the industry faces an 'unprecedented time of change and opportunity'.







“Despite our industry being highly regulated, with leading health and welfare standards, supported by a world class research community, we face ongoing challenges of improvements in productivity and continuing high levels of endemic disease.

“We support the formation of this new group. It will be ideally placed to set a UK-wide ambition for the ruminant sector post-Brexit.”

Mr Roberts said it will prioritise the UK's animal health status and help eliminate those non-notifiable diseases that limit farmers’ production potential, adding financial burden on individual farm businesses.

“The NFU also believes that a united farming industry voice will help strengthen the great story we have to tell about our livestock sector,” he added.

The union has been members of the Steering Group which developed the concept of the RHWG before handing it over to AHDB to manage the industry consultation.

NFU President Minette Batters sent a letter supporting the concept of the group prior to the consultation.

This letter was joined by supporting letters from NFU Cymru, Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU), NFU Scotland (NFUS) and Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW). All UK levy bodies and the UK Chief Vets support the initiative.