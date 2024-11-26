New guide helps newcomers to UK's flourishing vineyard sector

A new comprehensive guide has been launched to help newcomers into the rapidly expanding UK vineyard sector.

The guide is primarily aimed at new growers coming into the sector, but also provides a useful 'aide memoir' to those with more experience.

It covers everything from soil preparation before planting, rootstock selection and ongoing nutrition, through to pest, disease, and weed control.

There is also advice on sprayer calibration and tank mix sequences, plus conversion tables and an annually updated section listing approved crop protection materials, along with an outline spray programme.

There are now more than 1,000 vineyards registered in the UK, and a lot of those are small, family-owned sites.

The average size is around 4ha, but this masks considerable variation, from large commercial producers to relatively small-scale sites covering less than a hectare.

The latter could be more of a diversification activity for the main farming business, or perhaps a lifestyle choice.

Agronomy firm Hutchinsons, which launched the guide, says a lot of growers may not necessarily be able to justify full in-person agronomy support.

“This guide is part of a new service Hutchinsons is offering to provide those smaller-scale growers with access to sustainable, high quality agronomy advice and ongoing support," the firm says.

“Seasons such as the one just gone have really highlighted the importance of good crop management and well planned crop protection in maintaining a productive vineyard."

Growers who would like to receive a copy of the free guide can register for it via Hutchinsons' website.