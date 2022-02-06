New high-path bird flu outbreaks in England

Highly-pathogenic bird flu has been recorded in poultry and captive birds on farms in Norfolk and Hampshire, the government has confirmed.

Avian influenza of the H5N1 subtype was confirmed in captive birds at a premises near Fakenham, Norfolk on Saturday 5 February.

A 3km Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone has been put in place around the affected site.

Elsewhere, an outbreak was confirmed in poultry at a farm near Bishop’s Waltham, Hampshire on Friday 4 February.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been put in place around the premises, and all birds have been culled.

The government has confirmed 76 cases of avian influenza in England since the start of the winter bird flu season, which started in late October.

Three outbreaks of the disease have been found in Wales, in Chirk, Crickhowell and Gaerwen, Anglesey, and Scotland has confirmed six cases.

Last month, Wales's chief veterinary officer issued a fresh plea to bird keepers and farmers to follow strict biosecurity measures.

She said the UK had experienced an 'unprecedented' bird flu outbreak. "The disease is highly lethal for poultry and the infection is still with us," the chief vet added.

"I urge people, especially those who own birds, to be more vigilant than ever for signs of the disease and take action to protect their birds.

“People who own birds have a crucial role to play by being on the lookout for signs of disease and if they see anything they are concerned about then reporting it.

“Having excellent biosecurity measures in place is the very best thing that can done to protect birds, otherwise they are at risk.”