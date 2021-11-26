New hub to boost export opportunities for Scottish farmers

A new Scottish Agricultural Export Hub will help develop export opportunities and expand existing markets for Scottish agri produce for the benefit of farmers.

The new initiative will focus on the potatoes, cereals, fruit and vegetables sectors, with an aim to expand market connections more directly for primary producers.

The Hub will be delivered by NFU Scotland and the Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society (SAOS).

Scotland’s farming, fishing, food and drink sector is a £15 billion industry, employing around 120,000 people.

But all too often, the existing supply chain does not deliver for farmers, NFU Scotland and SAOS said.

They added that success in export markets will support a sustainable, profitable farming sector in Scotland.

Patrick Hughes, the former Head of Potato Export Development at AHDB and former Head of Seafood Scotland, has joined SAOS to drive the initiative forward.

“I am delighted to be involved in this project to support capability building activities within the supply chain to realise export opportunities and to manage the relationships within the identified export supply chains.

"There is clear potential to build upon the existing platform in the potato sector and explore the exciting opportunities for cereals, fruit and vegetables," he said.

NFU Scotland chief executive, Scott Walker said the union wanted to see the benefits of market access and export promotion come back to farmers.

“The Export Hub will realise some of these export market opportunities by linking producers here in Scotland with export opportunities," he explained.

"Creating diversity, where farmers can sell their products into different and new markets can only help in sustaining Scottish farms and supporting profitable production.

“We have an opportunity to develop new supply chains and support existing ones."