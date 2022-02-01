New law expands slaughtering method amid pig backlog

New legislation is set to expand the use of a humane method of slaughter for piglets and lambs amid concerns over supply chain worker shortages.

The Protection of Animals at the Time of Killing Regulations 2022 introduces an additional slaughtering method for piglets, lambs and kids up to a certain weight.

The legislation will expand the use of a non-penetrative bolt device on farms and in slaughterhouses, which is currently only allowed for stunning animals or slaughtering in emergency situations.

The change is being made due to supply chain shortages in the pig sector and a shortage of butchering staff which has resulted in a backlog of pigs on farms.

Defra confirmed that it had consulted the pig, sheep and goat sectors and other stakeholders including veterinary groups, academics, slaughter equipment manufacturers and animal welfare NGOs.

The department added that this was a short one-week consultation because of the urgent need to address the butcher shortage and backlog issues.

Responding, the House of Lords Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee noted the importance of proper training in the handling of the bolt device, to ensure that there is minimum stress caused to animals.

The committee, which scrutinises policy aspects of all secondary legislation laid before the Lords, has also asked Defra to consider recording the use of the device to gather some evidence of its effectiveness.

Lord Hodgson of Astley Abbotts, committee chair, welcomed the change within the legislation as there was 'significant interest' in issues around animal welfare at slaughter.

"Defra is introducing the new humane killing method in response to long-standing calls for a change in the law. This should help to address the issues around overstocking of pigs on farms."

He added: “We have asked the department to consider monitoring the use of the newly introduced non-penetrative bolt device to generate reliable evidence as to its effectiveness in commercial settings in non-emergency situations.

"We also believe that while welcoming on farm slaughter as a means of avoiding what are often long and stressful journeys, any killing done should be conducted as humanely as possible.”

The Protection of Animals at the Time of Killing Regulations 2022 were laid on 13 January 2022 and will take effect on 3 February.

Parliament has until 3 March to raise any issues with the changes.