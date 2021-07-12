New livestock sector award honours industry legend

A new accolade has been announced in recognition of one of the livestock industry’s most noted figures, who sadly died in 2019 following a farming accident.

This year’s Borderway Agri-Expo will introduce its winter livestock event with the David Thomlinson Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award aims to recognise a passionate livestock farmer and an exemplary role model within the industry.

Since his death in June 2019, David Thomlinson, who farmed in Cumbria, is remembered for his dedication to the livestock industry and auctioneering across the world.

After leaving school began working for Harrison & Hetherington as an office boy, where he rose through the ranks to Managing Director.

Along with Sheila, David farmed their 200-acre farm, where they started their pedigree herd of Limousin cattle, the Beeches herd, in 1978.

Nominations for the new award will be judged by Sheila Thomlinson, David’s wife, and a panel of industry representatives.

The annual prize will be given to the nominee judged to have a 'combination of ability, sportsmanship, integrity and character'.

Following David's death as a consequence of a tragic accident on his farm, Sheila has decided to present this award in his memory.

She said: “Throughout his entire life David maintained his passion for farming and livestock and he was always keen to assist others.

"As a person he really wanted to make a difference, and this is something he tried to achieve throughout his entire life.

"Through this award we would like to recognise someone who has the same approach and similar qualities, and someone who has in their own way made a difference within the livestock farming industry.

"I know that this is something which David would be very proud of.”

David was a former chairman of the North West Limousin Cattle Breeders’ Association, and made an important contribution to the British Limousin Cattle Society.

There, he served as a council member for a number of years, concluding with a two-year presidency in September 2018.

For a six-year period, which included the outbreak of BSE, David was chairman of the Livestock Auctioneers’ Association.

He also served for several years as chairman of the Pedigree Breeders Committee, and as chairman and President of the National Beef Association.

Heather Pritchard, pedigree sales manager for H&H, who knew and worked with David, added: “David supported communities, pushed for change, and contributed to the positive promotion of the agricultural industry as a whole.

"His hard work will live on through the next generation for many years to come.”

Nominations for the inaugural prize close on 29 September and will be judged by a panel of leading figures involved in the livestock industry.

The winner will be announced and presented with their award by David’s wife Sheila at the Borderway Agri-Expo on 29 October.