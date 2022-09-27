New manual launched to help farmers control liver fluke

Britain's agricultural levy boards have united to launch a new manual to help farmers control liver fluke in grazing livestock.

The manual highlights the latest research and advice on control practices to protect livestock from potential animal health and welfare damage posed by liver fluke.

Using five farmer case studies from across Britain, the guide covers a variety of management systems and fluke risk levels.

It shows farmers sharing their fluke history, main challenges and control strategies given the situation in their flock or herd.

The case studies also demonstrate the value of working with vets to apply testing and treatment approaches tailored to individual farms.

Key areas covered are on-farm risk assessment to talk through with vets and sustainable use of flukicides to reduce parasite resistance.

It also covers farm management options to reduce fluke risk, as well as reducing the impact that flukicides may have on the environment.

Animal health and welfare scientist, Dr Bethan John explains the benefits the new guide can bring to farms and the wider industry.

“As the risk of infection to grazing cattle and sheep peaks, evaluating which testing and control measures best suit your situation is key.

“With a viable liver fluke vaccine still yet to be developed and the ongoing issue of anthelmintic resistance, this timely release brings together the latest evidence-based expert guidance for successful disease control.

“It is a welcome addition to our suite of resources which focus on sustainable parasite management."

The guide was produced by Britain's levy boards - AHDB, Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and Hybu Cig Cymru (HCC).

Heather McCalman, programme delivery co-ordinator at HCC, outlines the importance of the guide to Welsh producers.

“As there are many parts of Wales that can be high risk for fluke due to unpredictable weather patterns, now is a good time to check the fluke status of the farm for both sheep and cattle.

"This booklet includes good information on the use of the appropriate diagnostics tests and follow up management to keep livestock healthy, productive and profitable.”

The manual is available to view online [PDF] and available to order in hard copy.