New multi-agency vision to transform agricultural skills

Industry bodies have highlighted their vision for a single point of access for careers advice and training opportunities for new and existing entrants.

A fringe event was hosted at the Oxford Farming Conference on Wednesday (8 January) to promote the multi-agency vision, which is being led by the Agriculture & Horticulture Skills Leadership Group (SLG).

The SLG is looking to transform the agricultural skills landscape. It wants to create a one-stop place to go for careers information, linking through to and promoting all existing providers of training.

The initiative is being driven forward by key industry stakeholders who joined forces to create the group.

It includes employers, leaders from the NFU Next Generation, the AHDB, Defra and Harper Adams and other participants involved in various work-streams.

The NFU's Next Generation Forum and AHDB hosted the fringe event at the OFC. NFU’s Simon Gadd and Oli Lee outlined the vision they have been working on as vice chairs of the SLG.

NFU’s Next Generation Forum Chair, Simon Gadd said: “What we aim to do is create a single point of access for careers advice, training opportunities and employer and employee support for new and existing entrants.

“In turn, we believe the industry will be a more productive and desirable place to work, attracting and retaining a more skilled, competent and motivated workforce.”

The new organisation will establish an independent professional framework of competencies and qualifications around specific job roles.

It will ensure future qualifications and continuous professional development meets the technical and business needs of agricultural employers.

Those who want to get involved with transforming industry attitudes toward lifelong learning are urged to contact skills@ahdb.org.uk.