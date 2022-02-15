New NFU programme aims to showcase farming to teenagers

The NFU has launched a new programme specifically focused on growing the understanding of British food and farming within secondary schools.

The union is extending its award-winning education portfolio with the launch of its new Farmers for Schools programme.

It will build on its work in primary schools with the successful Farmvention challenge and Farming STEMterprise project.

The new programme will see farmer ambassadors provide teenagers with first-hand experiences about how their food is produced, along ag career opportunities.

With Farmers for Schools originally due to start in 2020, the NFU Education team is now back working with schools and farmers o find ambassadors to get involved2

One current ambassador, Luke Abblitt, said the Farmers for Schools programme was "so important in bridging knowledge gaps".

"I truly believe that children need to learn where their food comes from, and who is better to explain this than the farmers and growers producing it?

"I’ve done school talks in the past and have been concerned by how removed students are from the way food is produced and its role in nature.

"TV programmes have got people thinking and understanding more about agriculture, and now is the time to build on that and teach the next generation of workers and consumers about British food and farming.”

NFU President Minette Batters said the new programme would give farmers the opportunity to pass on their knowledge and expertise to the next generation.

She said it would also allow producers to talk about farming’s role in producing food for the nation and the role it plays in caring for the environment.

“With the popularity of our Farmvention competition, we see year-on-year how much the nation’s students love to get involved with farming as part of their education.

"I would encourage anyone to sign up and join the 70 other Farmers for Schools ambassadors already involved.”

The NFU says there will be seven training sessions for Farmers for Schools ambassadors located across the country, the first taking place on 27 April 2022.

This will be an ongoing rolling programme which farmers can join at any time.