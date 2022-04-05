New number one daughter-proven sire follows genomic breeding pattern

A former number one genomic sire has become the leading daughter-proven sire today in the AHDB Profitable Lifetime Index (£PLI) rankings.

With a PLI of £777, Denovo 14566 Crosby takes pole position with an exceptional Calf Survival Index of +6%, great udder health indexes (-22 SCC, -2 Mastitis) and solid Predicted Transmitting Abilities (PTAs) for production.

A son of DG Charley, Crosby also transmits good resistance to bovine TB, with a TB Advantage of +4.4.

In second position is a former number one proven sire, Westcoast Yamaska, whose outstanding protein PTAs (35.1kg, +0.18%), high fat (+0.23%), and good daughter Fertility Index (+9.1) help earn him a PLI of £761.

Westcoast Yamaska now has 887 UK milking daughters contributing to his figures.

A new entry in third position is Bomaz Montreal (PLI £747), the highest fat transmitter in the ranking at 54.7kg and +0.36%.

He also has a good Lameness Advantage (+3.0) and a strong rating for EnviroCow (+3.6).

Climbing into fourth position is S-S-I PR Renegade (PLI £729), with a high daughter Fertility Index of +11.1, and 32.8kg PTA fat.

Pine-Tree-I Pursuit moves up to fifth position, featuring high daughter lifespan (LS +162 days), a good HealthyCow Index of 247 and the highest Type Merit in the top 20 at +2.06.

Sixth place is shared between stable mates ABS Zebedee and Denovo 8084 Entity at £709 PLI. Zebedee transmits the higher production (925kg milk, 48.3kg fat and 34.5kg protein), with Entity rating better on HealthyCow (196).

Another exceptional fat transmitter at 51.8kg is ABS Crimson, the bull which now ranks in eighth position (PLI £705).

Crimson shares this place with UK-bred Stowey Magician, himself strong for daughter fertility (FI +16.2), which contributes to his high HealthyCow of 271.

Rounding off the top 10 is Melarry Frazz Arrowhead, another newcomer to have previously held a high ranking position with his genomic figures.

This calving ease sire (1.5 direct CE) is expected to transmit long daughter lifespans (+174 days), a high HealthyCow Index (275) as well as a good score for Feed Advantage (192).

Marco Winters, head of animal genetics for AHDB, said: “Each proven bull in this run of genetic evaluations began his journey as a young, genomically tested sire.

"This is a fitting endorsement of genomic technology which truly comes of age this year.”

The technology was introduced on a UK-wide basis when AHDB calculated the country’s first independent genomic indexes in April 2012.

“Since that time, leading genomic young sires have gone on to excel in the proven sire rankings, once their daughters have started to milk,” Mr Winters added.