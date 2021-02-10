New online marketplace helps farmers save time and money on fertilisers

A new online marketplace has launched to help arable farmers save time and money on fertilisers.

Kingslands.com is an online B2B marketplace for UK agriculture, with a goal to help farmers maximise their profit potential.

The online platform helps farmers source fertilisers at favourable prices, sending them direct to their farm.

The platform’s USP is its ability to offer - on the spot - an instant farm-gate price, for nitrogen fertilisers such as ammonium nitrate and other straights.

Kingslands develops highly complex algorithms which help optimise the supply chain and provides farmers with the best offer possible based on sellers' ex store prices and haulage rates.

Prices on the marketplace are updated regularly, based on market dynamics.

With a background in agriculture and web programming, founder Omar Berrada knew too well about the challenges in getting access to inputs, in a transparent manner and at a lower cost.

“The idea is to enable farmers to get a better deal for their business and to eliminate the need to make multiple phone calls, which is not only inconvenient but also time-consuming.

"Moreover, farmers can use Kingslands freely as a price discovery platform, to compare prices,” Mr Berrada said.

The platform offers a new distribution channel to its suppliers, reach a new audience, by providing an online presence alongside marketing, and customer service.

With more than 10,000 monthly visitors, the platform is attracting more and more farmers every month.

“We are now looking at ways to enrich our product offering, provide financing and of course constantly improve our technology, by hiring the best talents,” he said.

To learn more about Kingslands, or to order your fertilisers now, visit kingslands.com.