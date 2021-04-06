New online service shows UK locations of yellow rust

A new web-based service to help UK wheat growers and agronomists stay a step ahead of unpredictable yellow rust outbreaks has been launched.

Rust Locator 2021 uses an interactive map to record the locations of yellow rust infections along with the variety affected.

The online service, developed by Syngenta, also shows yellow rust resistance rating and drilling dates.

The crop disease can cause yield losses of up to 50 percent in the United Kingdom.

But having a regional picture of where infections are appearing will give growers more information to help head off outbreaks before they become more damaging.

The information on Rust Locator 2021 is provided by Syngenta field staff, but growers are also encouraged to submit their own yellow rust sightings.

Syngenta disease control specialist, David Ranner said that by having more people uploading ‘eyes-on-the-ground’ sightings, Rust Locator would be a collective benefit.

"Like Septoria tritici, it is a disease that is better prevented, rather than trying to cure it once established," he added.

"But we have seen over recent years how quickly infections can escalate, and how quickly variety resistance can decline.

“Having an early warning that yellow rust is active underlines the need to manage it appropriately in your own crops."

The interactive tool can be used on Syngenta's website.