New online welfare training platform for pig producers

A new online welfare training platform for Red Tractor assured pig producers will launch in March to help them meet a new requirement of the revised farm standards introduced last year.

Farmers will have three months from the 1 March launch date to complete the welfare training, which is run by the AHDB.

Designed to provide an easily accessible approach to learning and upskilling, the material includes informative narrated videos and multiple-choice questions to check understanding.

The first available module focuses on best practice in the moving and handling of pigs – an important reputational concern for the sector and key aspect of pig welfare.

The training will be for free for the first six months following its launch, after which there will be a charge of £10 per person.

A new Red Tractor standard introduced last year means that anyone involved with the care of pigs needs to have completed welfare training via the platform by the end of May, within three months of the launch date.

Stewart Houston, Red Tractor pigs scheme chair said: “We fully understand that the pig sector faces a difficult time, and this training is a vital part of giving shoppers the confidence to buy British pork.

“It is an important part of making sure that the standards that we all expect within the industry are being met by those caring for animals.

“Making sure we have consistent accredited training for all means our industry can demonstrate its professional and positive approach to pig welfare to customers and consumers."

Responding to the platform, the National Pig Association (NPA) said it was 'pleased' that AHDB had waived the registration fee for the first six months.

NPA chief executive Zoe Davies said: “We have been involved in the process trying to ensure it is fit for purpose and to include individual and group learning.

“This is now compulsory for Red Tractor members, and we very much encourage people to get online and get involved and do it.”

The AHDB-run training platform has been developed in collaboration with the Pig Health and Welfare Council, the NPA, the Pig Veterinary Society and Red Tractor.