New outbreak of bird flu confirmed in Essex

The government has confirmed a new outbreak of avian influenza in birds at a premises near Tendring, in Essex.

Bird flu of the H5N1 subtype, pathogenicity to be confirmed, was reported at a premises in Frinton-on-Sea, Defra said on Thursday (11 November).

A 3km and 10km Temporary Control Zones have been put in place surrounding the affected premises, the department added.

Within these zones, a range of different controls are now in place, including restrictions on the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure.

The latest outbreak follows other cases of avian influenza recorded in wild birds in England, Wales and Scotland.

Because of this, an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was declared across the whole of Britain last week.

The AIPZ means that it is now a legal requirement for all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures as a way to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading.

In a joint statement the Chief Veterinary Officers for Wales, England and Scotland said: "All bird keepers must take action now to prevent the disease spreading to poultry and other domestic birds.

“Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, you are now legally required to introduce higher biosecurity standards on your farm or small holding.

"It is in your interests to do so in order to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease," the CVOs explained.

“The UK health agencies have confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and UK food standards agencies advise that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.”