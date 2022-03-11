New outbreak of high-path bird flu confirmed in Scotland

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been recorded in Aberdeenshire, the Scottish government has confirmed.

Bird flu of the H5N1 strain was confirmed in a backyard flock of mixed poultry at a premises near Collieston on Friday (11 March).

A 3km Protection Zone (PZ) and 10km Surveillance Zone (SZ) has been declared around the affected site, the Scottish government said.

This means movement restrictions within these zones - for example, poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure - to prevent any further spread of disease.

Prior to this, Scotland's last outbreak was recorded several weeks ago, on 22 January, at a site near Inverurie, Aberdeenshire.

Scotland has now recorded seven outbreaks of highly-pathogenic bird flu since the start of the winter season. In England, there have been 83 cases.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss said that the outbreak had not gone away and implementing scrupulous biosecurity remained 'absolutely critical'.

"We have taken swift action to limit the spread of the disease including introducing housing measures," she explained.

"However we are still seeing a number of bird flu cases both on commercial farms and in backyard birds right across the country.

"Many poultry keepers have excellent biosecurity standards but the number of cases we are seeing suggests that not enough is being done to keep bird flu out.

"Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands you must take action now to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease."