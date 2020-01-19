New outbreak of swine dysentery in North Yorkshire

Swine dysentery is a severe, infectious disease which was confirmed on numerous UK farms last year

Farmers have been urged to follow heightened levels of biosecurity after a new outbreak of swine dysentery was confirmed in North Yorkshire.

The outbreak was confirmed on Wednesday (15 January) and identified by clinical signs and subsequently confirmed by laboratory tests.

Swine dysentery is a severe, infectious disease characterised by diarrhoea and is marked by weight loss which severely limits productivity.

In the UK, the industry has worked together to mitigate the impact of the disease with an emphasis on early control and prevention of spread.







In the new outbreak, the disease was suspected to have been present for up to two months as no clinical signs were present and the unit was undergoing medication when looseness was first noticed.

Strict biosecurity measures are in place and a specific medication programme is to be developed for the unit.

In its notification of the outbreak, AHDB said: “If you have recently moved pigs from North Yorkshire please monitor them closely for the development of any clinical signs of enteric disease and notify your vet immediately if you observe any suspect diarrhoea.

“It is important that a heightened level of biosecurity and monitoring for clinical signs are observed over the next few weeks, especially within the North Yorkshire region.”

It comes after a spate of outbreaks last year, which the National Pig Association (NPA) called a 'worrying escalation'.

Industry groups launched the #MuckFreeTruck campaign, partly in response to evidence that some swine dysentery cases have been spread via transport.

Producers are urged to familiarise themselves with AHDB's Standard Operating Procedures for lorry washing and cleansing and disinfecting, as well as general biosecurity procedures.

AHDB's advice to pig producers

• Ask where any visitors to your pig unit have been previously and, if in doubt, don’t let them on – it’s simply not worth the risk

• All units should avoid unnecessary visitors and vehicles

• Ask regular suppliers to take extra biosecurity measures

• Consider your actions and their potential effect on others in the region

• Make sure all farm equipment stays on farm, including overalls and boots

• Vehicles need to be properly cleaned, including paying special attention to wheel arches

• Respect each other’s requests for downtime/a pig-free period