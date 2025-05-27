New PCN guide launched to tackle potato sector's biggest threat

A guide aimed at arming UK potato growers with the latest tools to combat potato cyst nematodes (PCN) has been launched to protect yields and farm viability.

The new resource offers science-led, practical advice to help farmers to mitigate one of the most persistent threats to UK potato production.

It focuses specifically on Globodera pallida and G. rostochiensis, which are known to cause serious yield losses and pose long-term risks to soil health and business viability.

Launched by GB Potatoes in collaboration with the Cambridge University Potato Growers Research Association (CUPGRA), the guide is exclusively available to members of each.

“This guide is about empowering our members and the wider industry with the tools they need to safeguard the future of potato farming,” said Scott Walker, CEO of GB Potatoes, and David Almond, director of CUPGRA.

“It directly addresses the growing challenges posed by PCN in potatoes — challenges that threaten the economic viability and long-term sustainability of our industry.”

The guide offers recommendations across several key areas, such as cultural control methods, outlining best practices for crop rotation and soil management.

It also details both biological and chemical control options, helping growers choose the most effective treatments based on current research.

Variety selection and resistance management are addressed, providing guidance on choosing potato varieties with proven resistance to PCN.

In addition, the guide includes monitoring and diagnosis practices to help accurately assess PCN levels and inform timely interventions.

Finally, it promotes sustainable farming approaches that support long-term soil health and minimise the build-up of PCN populations over time.

Mr Walker and Mr Almond stressed that while eradicating PCN would require unfeasible measures like prolonged fallow or soil sterilisation, it can be effectively managed through integrated strategies.

They said: “This guide provides specific, practical crop protection measures tailored to PCN. It covers everything from cultural and biological controls to chemical treatments and varietal resistance.

"Given the global economic significance of PCN, research and innovation in this area is ongoing, and the guide also outlines some of the latest developments in crop protection strategies from around the world.”

To access the full PCN Management Guide, members of GB Potatoes and CUPGRA can log in via their respective member website portals.