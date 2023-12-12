New penalty of £5,000 for animal health and welfare offences

New legislation will introduce the option to issue fixed penalty notices for a range of animal health and welfare related offences.

From 1 January, animal and livestock owners will face penalties of up to £5,000, with serious animal welfare offences still going through the courts.

A penalty notice gives an individual the opportunity to discharge liability from prosecution for an alleged criminal offence in exchange for a fee and correcting the issue.

They will be added to the existing portfolio of enforcement measures, such as warning letters, statutory notices and movement restrictions.

Defra said the fines could be issued for numerous offences, including repeated overdue bovine TB testing or breaching of avian influenza housing orders.

However, the department said that advice and guidance would remain the primary enforcement tool.

Defra's animal welfare minister Douglas-Miller said: “All keepers have a duty of care to protect their animals from harm, as well as adhering to biosecurity rules to protect our nation from devastating diseases.

“I know the majority of animal owners recognise the importance of these rules, but it is vital that tough enforcement steps are taken when those rules are broken.

“I welcome penalty notices as an additional tool for our partners to use to encourage compliance with the law.”

The RSPCA welcomed the fixed penalty notices, calling it "a valuable tool for policing administrative and technical offences related to animals".

Lee Gingell, RSPCA public affairs manager, said: "The RSPCA welcomes steps that broaden the toolkit of local authorities to promote best practice and protect animals within their communities.

"It's encouraging to hear that the UK government will now issue thorough guidance and work with local authorities on these changes."