New plan aims to give farmers best start to OSR crop

A new five-point plan aims to prepare farmers who are aiming to plant oilseed rape soon

Farmers preparing to plant oilseed rape in August and September are urged to follow a range of measures to get off to a strong start.

A newly released five-point plan aims to give farmers during and after establishment the best chance of establishing a good crop.

The plan, launched by United Oilseeds, is to select the best varieties and to plant into moist seedbeds where possible.

Using appropriate establishment techniques for the conditions, correct seed rates and an integrated approach to crop protection complete the list.







The cooperative has in excess of 4,500 growers who are evaluating their options for next season as combines continue to make progress on this year’s crop.

It says variety choice is at the forefront of many growers’ minds.

Pests and resistant varieties

Managing Director Chris Baldwin said getting crops out of the ground quickly and growing away from pests such as flea beetle is a priority but not the only consideration.

“Turnip yellows virus (TuYV) can also be a significant cause of yield loss so choosing a resistant variety can be a big help in safeguarding yields.”

A number of new hybrid varieties on the market are “trait-loaded”, offering protection from some yield-robbing diseases, such as light leaf spot and TuYV.

Hybrid oilseed Aurelia is one such variety and tops the AHDB Candidate List for yield while also offering TuYV and RLM7 phoma resistance, and light leaf spot protection.

'Early drilling is important'

Simon Kightley, oilseed rape expert at NIAB, believes that early drilling is important but only when there is good moisture availability.

“Drilling when there is sufficient moisture for germination is critical. Lack of moisture prevents uniform emergence and stops the seedlings from growing away quickly, giving more time for flea beetles to attack,” he said

Using the right establishment technique, taking into account soil conditions, is also important.

“A well compacted seed bed after drilling will help to retain soil moisture and promote rapid germination and emergence,” Mr Kightley added.

Seed rates could increase from their current low of 40 plants/m2 to 60 plants/m2 to suit today’s more challenging growing environment.

Growers frustrated with flea beetle attacks on establishing crops should think carefully about their insecticide applications.

The temptation to repeat sprays should be questioned. If pyrethroids don’t produce a good result the first time, repeat sprays are doing more harm than good, especially to beneficial arthropods that predate flea beetle, Mr Kightley added.