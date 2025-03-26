New plan unveiled to tackle antimicrobial resistance in Wales

Wales' next steps in tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in animals have been unveiled, including £2m of funding and a new expert advisory group.

The Welsh government has published its final review of the 2019-2024 AMR in Animals and the Environment Implementation Plan.

Building on five years of progress, this is Wales' first coordinated approach to addressing AMR in the food and farming industry, and in wider society.

The next steps of the plan - over the next five years - will include a new Wales AMR Animal Health Group, established to provide expert guidance to farmers and vets.

The Animal Health group has recommended a new Animal AMR Control Plan for Wales (2025-2029), aligned with the UK national action plan for antimicrobial resistance.

To support the plans, the Welsh government has also awarded £2 million of funding to the Arwain DGC (Defnydd Gwrthfaicrobaidd Cyfrifol) consortium.

Arwain delivers AMR controls, and the new phase of the programme will allow Wales to continue addressing AMR and the responsible use of antibiotics.

Huw Irranca-Davies, who is Wales' deputy first minister with responsibility for rural affairs, said: "This investment will support vital monitoring, training and engagement work to ensure antibiotics remain effective for future generations."

The funding will support phase three of the Arwain programme, which will include several workstreams such as continue the Veterinary Prescribing Champions Network across 44 Welsh veterinary practices.

It will also continue collecting antimicrobial usage data from at least 4,500 Welsh farms, as well as monitoring AMR in cattle and sheep through on-farm sampling.

Wales' chief veterinary officer, Richard Irvine, highlighted the scale of the challenge ahead for the Welsh farming industry and the economy as a whole.

"The effects of antimicrobial resistance continue to be disruptive and costly, not just to animal keepers and veterinarians, but for wider society," he said.

"Drug-resistant organisms pose direct risks to both people and animals and can spread through the environment, which is why our One Health approach - bringing together public health, animal health and the environment - is crucial."