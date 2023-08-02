New podcast launched for pea and bean growers

A new podcast designed to target the UK’s pea and bean sector has been launched by Processors and Growers Research Organisation (PGRO).

Inside the Pod will cover all topics related to the growing of pulse crops and will feature PGRO staff as well as guests from across the industry.

The podcast is PGRO’s latest endeavour in supporting growers of pulses and vegetable legumes by reaching them in a communications channel the organisation was not previously active in.

“We carry out a huge amount of important research, but it means nothing if it doesn’t reach those who can use the information,” said PGRO CEO, Roger Vickers.

“We need to use a variety of channels to put across our messages and having a podcast allows for farmers to digest new information from our work while they go about their day.”

The first episode, which is live now, covers PGRO’s vining pea open day that was held in late June in Lincolnshire, and features senior technical oofficer Dr Chris Judge speaking about the Descriptive List trials.

Inside the Pod is available on all major podcast services, including Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Podcasts.