New project seeks to eradicate sheep scab in Wales

The Welsh government has launched a new project aiming to eradicate sheep scab from farms across the country.

Carmarthenshire college Coleg Sir Gar has been awarded a three-year contract to work on eradicating the disease, including significantly improving biosecurity within the sector.

Sheep sab is one of the most contagious diseases of sheep and a difficult challenge for the industry.

It can be spread through failures of biosecurity and complex movement patterns.

The disease can also be spread through the mixing of sheep on and off farms, such as through common grazing.

The aims and objectives of the project awarded to Coleg Sir Gar are to improve health and welfare standards by better supporting industry.

This consists of significantly reducing sheep scab outbreaks on Welsh farms, and accurately understanding the incidence and prevalence of sheep scab.

The project seeks to better understand the patterns of its occurrence and spread, to best target control measures.

It will also promote accurate and timely diagnosis of the disease when it occurs, and treating appropriately in an environmentally sustainable and safe way.

The sheep industry in Wales will be told of the importance of biosecurity and safe sourcing of sheep.

Announcing the project, rural affairs minister, Lesley Griffiths said that effective control of sheep scab, both on a local and national scale, was essential.

“The All-Wales Sheep Scab Eradication Project will see Coleg Sir Gar working closely with the industry to control and ultimately eradicate sheep scab from Wales.

“I have long said a collaborative approach is key to success and by working together we can reach our goals.”

John Griffiths from Coleg Sir Gar added: “Working with Dr Neil Paton of the Royal Vet College we plan to roll out the project in 2023.”

“Evidence of sheep scab is frequently confirmed across Wales. It is hoped this consolidated industry-wide effort will achieve significant gains in eradicating this disease."