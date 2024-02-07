New project seeks to make health improvement to Wales' sheep flock

A new project led by the Wales Veterinary Science Centre seeks to make improvements in sheep health and welfare by improving disease control.

The project, which has received funding by the sheep sector, will test for iceberg diseases, such as Maedi-Visna, Johnes, CLA and Border disease.

It will also specify agreed standards to ensure a level playing field and create strong links with stakeholders such as farmers, vets and consumers.

Funding provided will allow Wales’s Veterinary Science Centre to acquire vital equipment needed to offer sheep serology (blood) testing as a screening tool for flocks.

This will help identify serious sheep diseases that continue to have devastating effects on sheep flocks across Wales and beyond.

The long-term view of the project is to work with stakeholders to create a national flock scheme.

National Sheep Association (NSA) Wales development officer, Helen Roberts said the body was pleased to support the initiative.

She said it should benefit not only the Welsh sheep sector, but the UK as a whole.

“The scheme to monitor and improve health of sheep flocks in the UK offers strong hope that steps can be taken towards improved disease control and ultimate reduction of incidence.”

The sheep serology will be accessible once Wales’s Veterinary Science Centre has purchased equipment and undertaken staff training, NSA said.