New proposals seek to stamp out hare coursing

Tough new proposals to tackle hare coursing have been unveiled following sustained lobbying by farming unions and rural organisations.

The government has today (4 January) tabled its own amendments to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill amid concern that the crime is on the rise.

The proposals seek to increase the maximum penalty for trespassing in pursuit of game under the Game Acts to an unlimited fine and introducing – for the first time – the possibility of up to six months’ imprisonment.

They include two new criminal offences: firstly, trespass with the intention of using a dog to search for or pursue a hare; and secondly, being equipped to trespass with the intention of using a dog to search for or pursue a hare.

These would both be punishable on conviction by an unlimited fine and/or up to six months’ imprisonment.

Courts will also gain new powers to order, on conviction, the reimbursement of costs incurred by the police in kennelling dogs seized in connection with a hare coursing-related offence.

The proposals will be seen as the light at the end of the tunnel for thousands of farmers that have suffered first-hand the devastating impacts of this activity, largely practised by organised criminal gangs.

The typical hare coursing 'season' usually begins after harvest, as poachers take advantage of bare fields, and in its wake comes criminal damage, theft, vandalism, and violence.

A single incident can cause thousands of pounds worth of damage to land and crops, and see farmers and landowners violently abused.

The proposals follow sustained lobbying by the NFU and other rural groups, with hopes now raised the changes could help deter criminals from taking part in illegal hare coursing.

NFU Deputy President Stuart Roberts said the plans would strengthen the law and give rural police forces and the courts the necessary powers to tackle the crime.

“Our members have had to deal with the impact of illegal hare coursing for far too long," Mr Roberts said.

"They will be relieved that, after much campaigning by the NFU and others over many years, there is now light at the end of the tunnel."

He added: “I hope this will signal the start of a real crackdown on these organised gangs of criminals who break onto fields to let dogs loose to chase hares, causing huge damage to crops and farm property and intimidating people living in rural communities."

The proposals come after a letter was sent to peers from Mr Roberts as well as Countryside Alliance Chief Executive Tim Bonner and CLA President Mark Tufnell, who asked them to support these changes in legislation.

Mr Bonner said the new measures were 'very welcome' and that there was no need for further delay in introducing them.

"Despite their best efforts police forces across the country struggle to tackle hare poachers and we have long campaigned to give them and the courts additional powers.

"These proposals will create modern laws to tackle 21st century rural crime,” he said.

Rural crime continues to be one of the main issues for farmers across the country, with crimes including fly-tipping, theft and dog attacks on livestock on the rise.

Earlier this year, 70,000 members of the public backed the NFU’s calls for action to tackle rural crime to create a safer countryside.