New rapid test will accurately identify bTB in herds, firm says

A new diagnostic test for bovine TB will accurately identify the presence of the disease in herds without the need for laboratory equipment, its developers say.

bTBscreen+ is a rapid, point-of-use test based on lateral flow technology, allowing anyone in the herd management and supply chain to use it for frequent and routine screening of the disease.

The test can also be used with other animals at risk from bovine TB infection, such as badgers, deer and camels.

It is being brought to market by iOmics Ltd, a diagnostics company based in Wales, which is now looking to raise seed funding to take the products to market.

The new tests have been made possible through the discovery of unique ‘biomarkers’ by scientists working at the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) at Aberystwyth University.

The biomarkers are molecules found in blood or other body fluids that can indicate the presence of a particular disease.

The development has been supported by funding of around £2m, including investment from academics, founders, the Welsh government Knowledge Economy Skills Scholarship (KESS) scheme, NHS Wales, and a £1m development grant from Innovate UK and the Canadian Government.

Co-founder Ian Bond said: “In the fast-changing world of the 21st century, we face major new challenges in human and animal health, food and agriculture.

“iOmics was set up to meet those challenges by turning world-class research into game-changing diagnostics.

“Our first lateral flow-based diagnostic tests will deliver easy-to-use, low-cost and rapid, accurate results without the need for laboratories, and will have huge impacts in animal health.”

Professor Luis Mur, a partner in iOmics who led the research at Aberystwyth University, added: “We’re proud to launch iOmics as a solution to global problems.

“This enterprise helps move science out of the lab and into the hands of practitioners.”