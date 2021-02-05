New record after working sheep dog sells for £28,455

A new record price of £27,100 for a working sheep dog, or £28,455 including the buyer's premium, has been set at an online auction hosted by Farmers Marts (R.G. Jones).

Dewi Jenkins, Talybont, Ceredigion topped the sale with Kim, a 12-month-old red and white bitch, surpassing the previous record of £20,000 paid at Skipton in October 2020.

Kim reached an impressive figure within the first two hours of the sale opening on Monday 1 February and finally achieved £27,100, or £28,455 when including the buyers’ premium, by the closing of the sale.

Kim, out of Caefelin Clem (Ross Games) and Graylees Dollar (Frank Hickson) attracted a high volume of interest from the outset.

The half an hour video showed her ability well, working with stubborn rams as well as cattle.

A spokesperson for Farmers Marts said: "We’re certain that her new owner, E Vaughan, Partridge Nest Farm, Newcastle, Staffordshire will be very pleased with her.

"Farmers Marts Dolgellau are appreciative of the support shown by vendors who continue to bring forward excellent quality, well-bred sheepdogs.

"We are extremely proud to be involved with the sale of yet another world record."

126 lots were entered to the sale in total, comprising of 65 trained sheepdogs, 36 partly trained sheepdogs and 25 pups.