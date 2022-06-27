New report makes case for widescale integration of trees on farms

Scotland's farmers and crofters can play a leading role in tackling the dual climate and nature emergencies by planting more trees, a new report says.

Woodland Trust and Soil Association Scotland are calling for the widescale integration of trees on farms as a key strategy to tackle biodiversity loss and climate change.

Their new report, Integrating Trees on Farms and Crofts in Scotland, explains that trees will play a significant role in delivering a 75% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2045.

The Scottish government has set a target to achieve 21% forest and woodland cover by 2032, while achieving greater land use integration.

But the report highlights how trees on farms have largely been overlooked in Scotland, despite them offering 'significant benefits' to farmers and society while complementing food production.

The report also puts a spotlight on barriers to tree planting, such as the current focus on grants for woodland creation rather than a more integrated approach.

And there are 'cultural issues' which have maintained a separation of trees and farmland, as well as a shortfall in skills, education and research, it says.

The report seeks to address this by outlining the benefits and challenges of integrating trees and farmland and making recommendations to support a major increase in tree planting on farms.

David McKay, Soil Association head of policy for Scotland, said: “New tree planting can provide a range of environmental benefits and improve the performance and resilience of food production in the face of the twin climate and nature emergencies.

"Agroforestry – integrating trees on farms – can also open up potential new markets for farmers in timber products, fruit and nuts," he explained.

“We know that there are barriers, not least in terms of the mindset change that is required, but we also know that there is a significant level of interest in this from farmers and crofters in all parts of Scotland.”

Arina Russell, of Woodland Trust Scotland, admitted that farmers who 'enthusiastically embrace' tree planting remained a minority.

"Many farmers have never considered tree planting, while others view trees as being in direct competition to agricultural production and to the survival of farming or croft itself.

“But woodland can complement farming and crofting. The addition of trees in the right places, part of a well-planned agroforestry system, can shelter crops and livestock leading to increased productivity.

"All of these benefits can be gained by mainstreaming well-planned agroforestry across Scotland," she said.