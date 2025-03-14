New requirements to combat Johne’s disease soon roll out

New requirements aimed at combatting Johne’s disease in dairy herds across the UK will be rolled out at the end of this month.

National Johne’s Management Plan (NJMP) will enter its third phase, after the first two sought to control and reduce the incidence of the disease.

Johne's is a chronic, contagious bacterial disease of the intestinal tract that primarily affects dairy cattle. There is no known treatment.

The NJMP's objective for phase 3 is unchanged, requiring regular vet/farmer dialogue focusing on risk management and implementation of an appropriate control strategy.

Launching on 31 March 2025, the third phase of the plan will continue to be backed up by annual certification.

Key changes include obtaining an average test value (ATV) for all herds to help assess the level of disease present and allow progress to be tracked over time.

The minimum requirement to generate an ATV will be a 60 cow random screen, as the 30 cow targeted screen will no longer an acceptable option.

The third phase will also see the creation of a national Johne’s Control Index target of ATV 5.5, with a goal to achieve this by 2030.

And vets and farmers will have the ability through the creation of a national Johne’s Tracker database to track progress nationally using ATV, % incidence and other drivers of infection within herds.

From 31 March, any farm undergoing their annual NJMP review must adhere to phase 3 requirements and a new declaration form signed. This remains a Red Tractor requirement.

The British Cattle Veterinary Association (BCVA) will host a webinar on the changes on 25 March at 8pm, with an AHDB webinar for farmers on 31 March.