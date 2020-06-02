New research to look at young farmers' concerns

A new survey will be launched by the NFYFC to gather young rural people's concerns amid Brexit and the Covid-19 crisis

Understanding the key issues affecting rural young people and their views on what needs to change post-Brexit is the aim of new research by young farmers' clubs.

The next generation of farmers and land managers have the chance to highlight their concerns, such as accessibility of skills and services in the countryside.

The results of the survey aim to ensure that rural young people’s needs are recognised in post-Brexit policies and life beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs' (NFYFC) survey, which is funded by Defra, will be launched on 10 June during Cereals LIVE 2020.







The event - the UK's largest arable sector show - was forced to go virtual following its cancellation due to the impact caused by the coronavirus.

YFC AGRI chairman George Baxter said: “If you’re a young person living or working in a rural environment, do you have access to the essential opportunities, skills and services you need both now and in the future?

"These are important questions, giving rural young people the opportunity to have their say at such a critical time in all our lives."

The survey also includes key questions about the impact of Covid-19 on young people living and working in the countryside.

NFYFC’s breakfast reception was due to be held at Cereals in Cambridgeshire but has now moved to an online platform for a virtual event due to the crisis.

Over 18,000 farmers, agronomists, and industry experts usually visit the event each year to discover the latest arable innovations.

YFC AGRI said it had been working with the organisers of Cereals to help develop a young farmer programme for the virtual event.