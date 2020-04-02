Cereals to move online for first time ever due to Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the arable sector event to turn virtual

Cereals is to move online for the first time ever as the Covid-19 crisis caused the cancellation of the Cambridgeshire-based event.

Cereals, the UK’s technical event for the arable industry, was cancelled last month due to the impact caused by the coronavirus.

Over 18,000 farmers, agronomists, and industry experts visit the event each year to discover the latest arable innovations.

The event was due to take place on 10 - 11 June in Cambridgeshire.







In a move to soften the blow, event director Alli McEntyre said farmers will still see most of the content and key features in a 'virtual sense'.

“These are challenging times and while we are disappointed to have had to postpone the event, we are determined to do our utmost to support the industry,” she said.

“It’s really important to us that we deliver all of the content we had lined up for visitors so they can keep up-to-date with the latest information, products and innovations in the arable sector.”

The seminar sessions will now be run as video-based webinars, enabling attendees to collect BASIS and NRoSO points.

“Farmers will be able to hear from top speakers covering a range of subjects, from the impact of coronavirus on trade to new plant breeding technologies, adapting to climate change, digital innovation and agricultural career options,” Ms McEntyre added.

Accessing the event via an interactive map on the Cereals website, producers will be able to ‘visit’ exhibitors and watch machinery demonstrations on 10-11 June, with live chats.

It comes as an online agricultural event is set to launch in May to fill a hole left by the cancellation of dozens of farming shows and events due to the coronavirus.

In a bid to offer something to British people locked-down, 'The Greatest Online Agricultural Show' will commence on 2 May.