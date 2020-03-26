Online agricultural show to launch amid cancellations

An online agricultural event will launch in May to fill a hole left by the cancellation of dozens of farming shows and events due to the coronavirus.

Prominent mainstream events such as the Great Yorkshire Show, Royal Welsh and the Royal Highland Show have been called off due to Covid-19.

In a bid to offer something to British people locked-down, 'The Greatest Online Agricultural Show' will commence on 2 May.

Planning is already underway for the first annual online agricultural show on Saturday 2nd May 2020

It promises to be a shambles but a bit of fun for all the family from all backgrounds. I hope you will join us! — The Greatest Online Agricultural Show! (@OnlineAgShow) March 20, 2020

Speaking on Twitter, the Greatest Online Agricultural Show said: "The objective is to have a bit of fun while the country remains on lockdown and while do many shows are cancelled.

"We can showcase our industry and provide a bit of cash to worthy causes."

The show's organiser, David Hill, is now asking for donations. Traders can pay £10 and have a 'stand' at the event, which will be a link on the event's website.