New service aims to connect sheep graziers with arable farmers

A new service has been unveiled which aims to help sheep farmers in need of grazing to connect with arable farmers and other landowners.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has launched the platform, which it says will help sheep producers with suitable options across the UK.

The 'Graziers List' comes as a rising number of arable farmers seek to introduce sheep into their arable rotations for the regenerative benefits the traditional ‘golden hoof’ can deliver.

"NSA is delighted to offer this matchmaking service for sheep and arable farmers," said NSA project manager, Nicola Noble.

"With increasing integration of sheep into arable rotations, there is now a growing need for a more formal service that is able to connect farmers allowing mutual benefit to be achieved.”

Sheep farmers seeking grazing who wish to advertise on the Graziers List are required to be NSA members.

Arable farmers seeking sheep to graze cover crops or other available grazing can add an entry detailing the opportunity, free of charge.

Once an entry has been made an advert is created on an online map, identifying the service required by an icon showing a sheep face or a blade of grass.

The NSA Graziers List is being supported by crop science organisation, NIAB, and Liz Genever, an independent beef and sheep consultant.