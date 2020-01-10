New smart crop management software to launch in UK

The new software seeks to deliver efficient and sustainable crop management to make the most of every field zone

A powerful new software package designed to simplify agronomic decision making from drilling through to harvest will soon launch in the UK.

Field Manager, by digital farming solutions firm xarvio, applies local weather, satellite and other third-party data to model growth, disease and pest development specific to crop and variety.

The software seeks to deliver efficient and sustainable crop management to make the most of every field zone.

Growers can view their field status at any time, obtain field-specific cultivation recommendations and download a range of field zone-specific application maps for a range of inputs including fertiliser and crop protection products.







The software consists of three parts. Firstly, Field Monitor tracks and predicts crop development using biomass maps generated by current and historical satellite data.

It produces field zone maps for nutrition, crop protection, growth regulators and soil.

Spray Timer recommends the optimum timing for crop protection applications. It provides an overview of crop growth stage and pest and disease risk and alerts users when there is a change to risk status.

On-farm observations can be used to optimise forecasts and recommendations.

The final part, Zone Spray, provides field-zone specific dosage recommendations, ensuring operators apply the right amount of product where it is needed at the right time.

It currently features automatic generation of variable rate maps for T2, and is compatible with all standard terminals, using maps loaded onto a USB flash drive.

Users of MyJohnDeere and Agrirouter can send these maps to their terminal wirelessly.